22,454 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $81.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

