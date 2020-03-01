$237.90 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $237.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.10 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $238.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 400.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after purchasing an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,906,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,119,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,532,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.