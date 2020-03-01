$248.59 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $248.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the highest is $253.90 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $839,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.