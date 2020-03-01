27,709 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Equity Residential comprises 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.