29,700 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $5,167,948. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.70 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

