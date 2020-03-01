32,101 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. United Continental comprises about 1.0% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.