3DCoin (3DC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $280,125.00 and $50.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.