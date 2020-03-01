$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce sales of $4.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.38 million, with estimates ranging from $11.87 million to $51.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $531,617.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,279. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.01.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

