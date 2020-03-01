449,826 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.40% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Teradata by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.