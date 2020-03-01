46,240 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 160,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $28.45 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

