46,906 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. 3,257,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

