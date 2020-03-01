4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $14,451.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,451.00 and $2,868.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

