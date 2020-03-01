$523.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to post sales of $523.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.70 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported sales of $565.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $27.38 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

