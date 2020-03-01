$582.67 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post sales of $582.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the highest is $599.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $342.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,119,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in II-VI by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

