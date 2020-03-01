$59.40 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $67.60 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $210.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $436.45 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Century Casinos by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

