600,833 Shares in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Gavea Investimentos Ltda

Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,577,000. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises 10.1% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.