$61.17 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $61.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.72 million. Bancorp posted sales of $64.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $279.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.96 million to $280.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.75 million, with estimates ranging from $303.46 million to $308.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 216,535 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

