$613.26 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $613.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.03 million and the lowest is $561.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $486.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $979.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,838,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,341,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.