66,280 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 205,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 349,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

