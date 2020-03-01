70,360 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

