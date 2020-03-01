77,452 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Square comprises approximately 1.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

