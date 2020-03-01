79,666 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,477,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,329,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

