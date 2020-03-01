818,596 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 818,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Ford Motor comprises about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.