$86.87 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $86.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $365.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.10 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.43 million, with estimates ranging from $294.64 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 7.91. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

