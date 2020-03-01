$89.03 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $89.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.20 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $365.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $373.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.84 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $389.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 114,196 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

