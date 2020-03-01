$89.03 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $89.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.20 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $365.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $373.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.84 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $389.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 114,196 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply