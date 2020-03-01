8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.58.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

