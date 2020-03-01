90,857 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $4,110,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,701 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.