$912.44 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $912.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.30 million and the highest is $945.10 million. Flowserve posted sales of $890.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

