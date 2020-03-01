$98.22 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report $98.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.25 million and the lowest is $95.09 million. Nevro posted sales of $82.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $438.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $442.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $486.47 million, with estimates ranging from $473.95 million to $505.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,689,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $6,147,000.

NVRO stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $148.05.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.