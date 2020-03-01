$98.69 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post sales of $98.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.26 million and the lowest is $95.76 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $70.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $318.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.45 million to $321.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $552.01 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.57. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

