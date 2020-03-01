$986.69 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $986.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

EQT stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

