$99.05 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post $99.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. Potbelly posted sales of $98.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $414.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $417.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.35 million, with estimates ranging from $419.70 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.