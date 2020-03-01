$995.74 Million in Sales Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $995.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $994.04 million and the highest is $997.90 million. ASGN posted sales of $923.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

