A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.