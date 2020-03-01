Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,082 shares during the period. Aaron’s accounts for about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.34% of Aaron’s worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE:AAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

