AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

ABBV stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.