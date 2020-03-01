Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

