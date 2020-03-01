ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $352.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

