Absolute Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Absolute has a total market cap of $18,394.00 and approximately $2,302.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00985337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039245 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00071289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00308288 BTC.

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

