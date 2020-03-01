Abyss Token Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $336,894.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Indodax, CoinPlace, DDEX, Ethfinex, ZBG, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, HitBTC, YoBit and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.