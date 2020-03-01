Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Acacia Communications worth $53,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. Research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

