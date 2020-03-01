Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 44.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Accenture by 50.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

