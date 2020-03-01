Accident Compensation Corp Purchases 2,900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Accident Compensation Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

