AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $74,814.00 and $5.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004900 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,769,966 coins and its circulating supply is 10,752,466 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

