AceD Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. AceD has a total market cap of $77,979.00 and $8.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, AceD has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,774,297 coins and its circulating supply is 10,756,797 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.