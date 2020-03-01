Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

