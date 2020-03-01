Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,769.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $350,178.00 and $4,769.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,590,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

