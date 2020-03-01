Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 453,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $0.24 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

