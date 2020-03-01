Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE AYI opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

