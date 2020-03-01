ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $152.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,817,682 coins and its circulating supply is 83,675,672 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.